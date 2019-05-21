Suspected pig killer enters not guilty plea

Freddy Brewster

Mad River Union

ARCATA – In an arraignment hearing today, may 21 in Humboldt County Superior Court, Jeffrey Cody Miller plead not guilty to all felony charges in the matters surrounding Princess the Pig. Miller was charged with three separate counts that involve cruelty to an animal, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court records Miller “unlawfully, maliciously and intentionally [killed] Princess the Pig” on March 23 in Arcata. Along with Miller on the day of the slaughtering of Princess the Pig, was Ed Jessie Ramos who was also charged with cruelty to an animal and grand theft, along with receiving stolen property with a value exceeding $950.

Court records state that Ramos unlawfully bought or received property “that had been stolen and/or that had been obtained in a manner constituting theft or extortion, specifically, pig meat, knowing the property to be so stolen or obtained.”

Jessica Acosta represented the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office during the arraignment hearing where discovery evidence was handed over to Miller’s counsel. Representing Miller was Leslie Kaeg, an appointed conflict attorney who usually handles juvenile cases, she said.

Miller’s bail is set at $30,000 total for the crimes committed and a felony hearing is set for May 29 at 1:30 p.m. and a preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at 9:15 a.m.

Previously:

