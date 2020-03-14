Susan Ornelas resigns from Arcata City Council

Susan was first elected to the Arcata City Council in 2008 and served as a Council Member over 11 consecutive years, serving as Mayor in 2011 and 2017. She has represented the region on the State Road Charge Committee and has served as chair and on boards for organizations including the Humboldt County Association of Governments, Redwood Coast Energy Authority, Humboldt Bay Municipal Water Quality Task Force, Humboldt County Indian Gaming Local Community Benefit Committee, Legislative Committee of the League of California Cities-Redwood Empire Division and the Arcata Foundation. Ornelas has also served as liaison to the Arcata Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Downtown Business Community - Main Street and Arcata/Camoapa Sister City Committee.

City Manager Karen Diemer describes Ornelas as, “a champion for the arts, trails, local agriculture, energy independence, public safety, recreation, innovative wastewater treatment and local infrastructure,” and added, “Susan always challenged us to think outside the bureaucratic lines and brought beauty and creativity to local government projects. She will be missed as an Arcata City Council Member, but I am certain we will continue to benefit from her leadership throughout Arcata."

Susan's legacy projects include the Humboldt Bay Trail, Bayside Park Farm, the Samoa Marbled Murrelet Mural, the downtown public loo restroom, Plaza beautification, connecting on the issue with the local “Occupy” movement for peaceful dis-assembly and several affordable housing projects.

In a letter submitted this week, Ornelas shared the difficulty of her decision to resign made over a technical ruling from the state retirement system, CalPERS, regarding her work at two local government agencies.