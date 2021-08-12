Survey, Zoom and walks to scope McKinleyville transportation

Redwood Comunity Action Agency

McKINLEYVILLE – Pedestrians and cyclists currently have few options to comfortably travel between Arcata and McKinleyville.

The U.S. Highway 101 interchange with Central Avenue at North Bank Road is difficult to navigate and the Hammond Trail Bridge over the Mad River is two-and-a-half miles out of the way.

Thanks to a Caltrans Sustainable Communities Planning Grant, community members, including an informal McKinleyville Trails Group, Humboldt County Public Works and the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (MCKMAC) have begun working to address deficiencies in non-motorized travel.

The community is being asked for input on opportunities and challenges within the project area so the county can develop a plan with concept designs for safe walking and bicycling connectivity between McKinleyville and community destinations to the south around Humboldt Bay.

Project goals

The goals of the project are to enhance safety and connectivity for all modes, integrate transportation and housing planning efforts such as the proposed McKinleyville Town Center development, and provide environmental and community benefits such as the reduction of greenhouse gases and increased opportunities for commuting by transit, walking and bicycling.

The public is encouraged to participate in the process by attending outreach events and by completing a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/McKMultimodal.

The survey is also available in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/McKEncuesta.

Walking tours

The first community outreach event will be walking tours to observe different parts of the project area from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16.

Those interested in participating should choose one of the three available routes to join, dress appropriately for the weather, plan to walk one mile, bring drinking water and wear comfortable shoes.

Participants will also be asked to regroup at Azalea Hall after the walks at 4:15 p.m. to briefly share their observations and begin discussing potential improvements. Please meet no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 16 at one of the following locations:

• South end of the Hiller Park parking lot to observe conditions along Hiller Road

• North end of Wymore Road in Arcata (adjacent to the bike path) to observe the 101/Central Avenue/North Bank Road Interchange and discuss the Bella Vista area

McKinleyville Middle School parking lot to observe the Central Avenue and Pierson Park areas.

Community workshop

A virtual community workshop will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. over Zoom to share the project’s objectives, share information obtained to date, and gather additional public input and community concerns.

The public is strongly urged to participate. Spanish-English interpretation will be provided upon request. Please visit the County’s project website at bit.ly/mckmultimodalproj to access the meeting link for the virtual community workshop and to sign up for project updates.

For more information please contact Jenny Weiss at [email protected].
















