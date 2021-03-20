Sunny Brae aces math competition

Arcata School District

ARCATA – The annual MATHCOUNTS competition was held virtually this year, and once again Sunny Brae Middle School students did an outstanding job, scoring first, second, fourth and fifth place at the county level.

If the event had been in-person, the students would have won as a team. Maile Russell earned first place, with Mason Blair coming in second, Lillian Afridi fourth, Bryson Meyer fifth, and Nallia Meyer sixteenth. All are eighth-grade students with the exception of Nallia Meyer, who is a sixth grade student.

Russell and Blair qualified for the Invitational competition, where Blair came in first place and Russell in third place. Both students are now eligible to participate at the state competition, which will be held on March 25.

Sunny Brae Middle School math teacher and MATHCOUNTS coach Amy Taylor could not be prouder of her students. The team continued to study hard throughout the pandemic, as evidenced by their success. Under Coach Taylor’s direction, SBMS students have advanced to the state competition 17 out of the last 18 years.

The MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is a national program that provides sixth through eighth-grade students the opportunity to compete in math contests against and alongside their peers.

MATHCOUNTS includes four rounds of student competitions – Sprint, Target, Team and Countdown. The rounds take about three hours to complete, and focus on speed and accuracy, problem solving and mathematical reasoning, and collaboration.

The Eureka Chapter competition has been offered since the 1980s and is sponsored by the Environmental Resources Engineering program at Humboldt State University. The subject matter includes geometry, counting, probability, number theory, and algebra. For more information, visit mathcounts.org.

To learn more about Sunny Brae Middle School, visit sunnybraemiddleschool.org and its Facebook page, or call (707) 822-5988.















