Sunday’s Taj Mahal Quartet show moved to Eureka

Humboldt State Media Advisory: Taj Mahal Quartet Relocation



The Sunday, August 18 Taj Mahal Quartet concert has been relocated to the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts at 412 G St., Eureka. It begins at 7 p.m.

Ticketholders have already been notified, but please adjust your calendars as necessary.

HSU's Theatre Arts Building, which contains the Van Duzer Theater, is on schedule to reopen to staff and faculty on Monday, August 19, and will hold classes when school begins on August 26. The Theatre Arts Building and Library have been undergoing a seismic retrofit since Fall 2018.



For more information about Center Arts shows, visit centerarts.humboldt.edu or call (707) 826-3928.















