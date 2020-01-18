Sunday benefit for displaced Orick family who lost home in Jan. 9 fire

Mad River Union

ORICK – A family home in Orick burned to the ground Thursday morning, January 9. The blaze destroyed the home of Dakota Carr and Malena Gibbons and their four small children. The family was unharmed, but the fire took the lives of their three dogs.

Malena had recently started a photography business, but her camera, printer and work tools were destroyed. Dakota is a avid hunter, fisherman, bow hunter. He lost all his guns, hunting gear, work boots and other equipment.

The Orick community is rallying to the aid of the now-homeless family. A benefit will held Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at Orick Community Hall, 101 Swan Rd., located just off U.S. Highway 101 behind Orick Market.

A tri tip and vegetarian dinner starts at 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $12 for adults or $8 for children under 10. A live auction at 5 p.m. plus a brown bag raffle. Call (707) 498-0810 for more information.

Monetary donations may be made to: Edie Baker P.O. Box 316 Orick, CA 95555. Please put “Carr Family” in the check’s memo line. Or donate online at facebook.com under "New Start for the Carr Family.”















