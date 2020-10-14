Students encouraged to enter Pandemic Photojournalism Contest

Arts & Creativity Initiative

The current pandemic is being documented by photojournalists all over the world and Humboldt County students can join them. Students might say, “I’m just stuck at home, there aren’t going to be any interesting pictures here” but that isn't true.

Our world looks different these days and documenting these changes empowers students to record this time of history. Local businesses have donated $550 in prizes for the top entries. To enter, students need to take a photo of life during the pandemic.

It might be an image of how our communities look different, how home life has changed, or some other visual story. Students then complete their artist statement ,which will explain the story behind their image. Contest rules and submission forms are available at artsintegration.net.>

Bill Funkhouser, project coordinator for the Arts & Creativity Initiative said, "This is an opportunity for students in Humboldt to train their camera on the unique sights they're seeing and share how the pandemic is affecting them." ​This photo contest generously sponsored by Patterson/Conners Insurance Services, Ellis Art & Engineering, Humboldt County Office of Education, Lost Coast Outpost and ArtsIntegration.net.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!









Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!









Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!







