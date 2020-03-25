Students can learn at home with KEET-TV

KEET-TV

Responding to the need for educational resources for students as schools close due to the coronavirus, KEET WORLD Channel, in partnership with PBS Learning Media, will begin broadcasting At Home Learning programs for grades 6-12 on Monday, March 30, from Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These daily free-over-the-air broadcasts will feature the best in public media science, history and other educational programming.

This At Home Learning block – suited to WORLD’s everyday schedule of news, information and documentary programming – has been carefully curated and supplemented with related assets from PBS Learning Media, a free online service of thousands of compelling educational resources. pbslearningmedia.org/

In our region, KEET WORLD Channel is broadcast over-the-air on Suddenlink channel 136 and over the air on channel 13.5.

“In these challenging times, our public media mission to support students with the educational resources needed to thrive is more important than ever,” said KEET Executive Director David Gordon. “Our WORLD At Home Learning programs are geared to middle and high school students. Educational programming for children in primary-school grades is available on our 24/7 PBS Kids Channel plus our main channel.

We recognize that many families do not have access to the internet or computers at home, so we are leveraging our public media TV broadcast channels to reach teachers, students and caregivers across the region,” added Gordon.















