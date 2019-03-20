strike4climate and Sustainable Futures with Aldaron

SEA LEVEL RISE CHALLENGES As part of the Sustainable Futures Speaker Series, Aldaron Laird will present “Humboldt Bay on the Threshold of Change: Sea Level Rise Challenges to a Sustainable Future” on Thursday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Founders Hall 118 on the Humboldt State University campus.

Environmental planner Aldaron Laird specializes in sea level rise vulnerability assessments and adaptation planning, specifically in the Humboldt Bay region. He helped create the first baseline vulnerability assessment of the shoreline on Humboldt Bay, and was the lead planner for the Humboldt Bay Sea Level Rise Adaptation Planning Project. Laird has completed sea level rise vulnerability assessments for all the Local Coastal Program authorities on Humboldt Bay and participated in Caltrans’ District 1 Climate Change Pilot Study on the U.S.Highway 101 corridor.

Recently, Laird authored a portion of the 4th California Climate Change Assessment that described sea level rise vulnerability and adaptation opportunities on the North Coast, specifically for Humboldt Bay, completed a diked shoreline sea level rise adaptation feasibility study of Humboldt Bay, and held public education and outreach workshops for three communities at risk from sea level rise. He serves as co-chair of Humboldt State’s Sea Level Rise Initiative.

In this lecture, Laird will highlight the significant changes we could see on Humboldt Bay between 2070 and 2100.The Sustainable Futures Speaker Series is sponsored by the Schatz Energy Research Center, the Environment & Community graduate program, and the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences at Humboldt State University.
















