Stocked up? Here’s how to reduce food waste

City of Arcata

PREVENT FOOD WASTE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

ARCATA – ​The City of Arcata encourages residents to learn more about food

storage in order to prevent food waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a significant increase in demand for groceries as a result of the recent stay at home orders, and implementing proper food storage methods is a simple way to help households save money and decrease the amount of food going to waste.

Community members are encouraged to visit ​savethefood.com/storage​ ​to find an interactive food storage guide with tips and information on how to keep food fresh for as long as possible.

This food storage guide has been provided by the Natural Resources Defence Council.

For more information on zero waste practices, visit ​cityofarcata.org​ or call the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184.