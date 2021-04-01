State-of-the-art loaf squabble baffles Manila

Smilb Blorfnuggle

Mad River Union

MANILA, APRIL 1 – A Manila citizens’ group’s public outreach went awry last week, then dissolved into a jargon-rich cacophony of what sounded a lot like insults, though no one is really sure.

The Pimento Loaf Outreach Party (PLOP) recently organized to help popularize deli-style luncheon meats throughout the Samoa Peninsula. But overwhelming popular enthusiasm and explosive growth took a toll on the grassroots movement.

While its membership swelled, a rebel faction immediately cropped up, its adherents advocating equal consideration for olive loaf.

PLOP leadership dug in, and before long accusations flew like slices of luncheon meat would, that is, if you flung them around like frisbees.

The meeting at the Manila Community Center started to spiral out of control when members of OLE (Olive Loaf Eternal) recited a list of grievances with the current PLOP leadership.

“I don’t like being ghosted just for telling the truth!” OLE President Flebildra Hortevs told the PLOP leadership and assembled pimento partisans. “When you aren’t throwing shadow, you’re fully gaslighting anyone who objects.”

The use of edgy Internet jargon impressed Hortevs’ cohorts, who followed her rhetorical lead.

“Rather than listen, PLOP has engaged in juiceboxing, sockpuppeting and frizzle frying,” declared OLE member Nilch Danderflan. “Your tear gargling and eclair punching is inexcusable!”

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

As those in the OLE contingent nodded along with the increasingly fevered oratory, a few poked discreetly at their phones, googling the increasingly trendy but obtuse terms.

“This grunion slapping has got to stop!” bellowed OLE advocate Frehunsa Albdogack. At that, more of the audience dove for their phones, trying to keep up.

“As far as I’m concerned, everything you say is just crunchy water,” Albdogack concluded.

After more jargon-rich oratory, it was time for the PLOP leadership to respond.

“I see we have a room full of self-appointed edgelords, and I’ve heard quite enough of their kitchen sinking,” said PLOP President Jick Jormbaloo. “Most of these accusations amount to little more than leisure suiting, some of them bordering on blatant tardigrade tamping. I had hoped that we as a society were past that sort of thing.”

“Agreed,” sniveled PLOP Vice Chair Gilk Blunderflump. “I’d call it gank snabbering, but frankly much of this approaches desperate scrang twaddling.”

At this, a murmur of objection rippled through the crowd as Blunderflump’s voice rose in anger. “Cease this pointless twank plottering!”

The bold accusation led many to exit the stormy meeting, shaking their heads both in confusion and rage at both sides’ ruthless snarb dandering.

A subsequent news release from OLE accused the PLOP leadership of “perhaps the most egregious case of umbrella standing in Humboldt history.”















