STATE OF MCKINLEYVILLE The annual McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce State of McKinleyville event will be held today, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sign up for the virtual event at constantcontactpages.com/cu/Nra22SZ/MckChamberLinks. Presenters will include Patrick Kaspari, manager of the McKinleyville Community Services District, Lt. Kevin Miller of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Nejedly of Satori Wellness. The presentation will be followed by questions and answers.