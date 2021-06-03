Star students at McKinleyville High

Soroptimist International of Arcata

ARCATA – Soroptimist International of Arcata has awarded $2,500 from the Cynthia Schwenson Scholarship Fund to seniors attending the Northern Humboldt Union High School District.

Alysa Cringle is graduating from McKinleyville High School and plans to attend Chico State University this fall majoring in Science of Nursing with double minors in Global Public Health and Spanish.

For the past four years, Alysa has been an avid participant in student government serving as class historian and class president. She serves as a Link Leader, a peer mentor program that encourages students to make responsible decisions.

She is also a member of GenUP Humboldt Chapter; is secretary of Interact Club; and is the student board representative for McKinleyville High School. Under the tutelage of Soroptimist International of Arcata, Alysa was instrumental in forming the S-Club, a campus organization aimed at improving the lives of women and girls on the global and local levels.

Alysa saw this as an opportunity to harness a community of women dedicated to solving gender-based social issues. She serves as S-Club’s first president. Alysa’s volunteer activities include work in the Mad River Community Hospital’s Birth Center. In addition to holding CPR and First Aid certifications, last summer she added Blood Borne Pathogen and HIPPA certifications. Alysa also volunteers for her school’s community event, Read Across Macktown.

Anastasiya Briggs is also a student at McKinleyville High School. She will be graduating a year early and plans to attend Humboldt State University where she will pursue a degree in Criminal Justice.

Ana is involved in cheerleading and the wrestling program and has worked on the school yearbook. She has volunteered for the Family Resource Center food bank; Sources of Strength, offering suicide prevention help; and Adopt-a-Highway waste clean-up.

Anastasiya did an internship for the Ink People Center for Threads. She also worked on fundraisers for the Rotary Club. Her interests lie in painting, ceramics and metal forging and has recently worked for Wallace & Hinz the Great Bar Company as a woodworker. Currently she works for Mad River Gardens.

























































