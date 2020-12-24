Stan Shaffer retiring from ‘mighty fine’ job

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – If you grew up in Arcata during the last 23 years, or just experienced one of its parks, you’ve likely had a better time of it thanks to Stan Shaffer.

He’s the long-haired park worker with the sunny disposition who, without being asked, throttles down his noisy riding mower when someone walks nearby, who cleans up last night’s broken glass on the Plaza so those arriving later will never know it was there, and who is deeply thankful for the privilege of doing those chores and so much more to keep Arcata’s parks public-friendly.

A transplant from the Los Angeles area, Shaffer traveled to Arcata to visit his Humboldt State student brother, and like many, “fell in love with the place,” then came back and stayed.

When the city took over the mowing of city parks from a contractor in 1997, Shaffer, a “frustrated landscaper,” was hired by City Manager Alice Harris to keep the lawns in check. Thus followed many years and countless miles perched on a riding mower.

His initial city gig as a maintenance worker gave way to promotions, first to crew leader, and his ultimate position as a park facilities and natural resources supervisor.

Shaffer’s ascent was aided by Parks Dept. mentor-colleagues Dan Diemer and Fred Lomeli. In word and deed, they taught him “how to be a worker and rise to get a higher grasp of what parks mean to the community, and to make a contribution,” he said.

In caring for the city’s more than two dozen parks, Shaffer marked multiple accomplishments and, looking back, noted some significant changes.

He’s been thrilled to help install the Humboldt Bay Trail, which proved the premise of “build it and they will play.” He loves how popular the Bay Trail is, “and it’s not even done!”

Other big projects he’s helped bring to fruition include removal of the old bleachers at the Arcata Ball Park, followed by installation of the new ones.

Most recently, he assisted with creation of the new futsal court at the Community Center.

Even setbacks have, in the fullness of time, provided satisfying accomplishments. One was restoring the Plaza after it was infamously trashed and vandalized on Halloween, 2011. Another was clearing the ruins of the Chevret-Vaissaide Park playground, destroyed by arson that same year, then replacing it with new fixtures following a community effort.

He saw area children watching the playground’s transformation, and was ultimately rewarded by their smiling faces when the restoration was complete.

“To see the direct results of my labors and the pleasure it brings to children and their families was a blessing,” he said.

“Blessed” is a term that comes up a lot when Shaffer looks back on his career. He’s seen Arcata’s parks grow and multiply, and with them, the demands on the Parks department to keep them up.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

That’s been tough lately, what with COVID-related budget and personnel cuts.

“It’s been a challenge this year to keep up standards,” he said. “There’s hope that things will rebound and we can be the community we’re known for being.”

Another wearisome trend is the deteriorating attitude of some Plazoids. “People on the Plaza used to be like Pete [Villarreal] and hippie types, not confrontational,” he said.

Lately though, picking up after today’s slobbier Plazagoers makes him feel like he’s cleaning someone’s dirty house rather than prettying up a public park. “They just feel entitled,” he said.

But regardless of whether the task is cleanup, construction or his many, many miles of mowing, Shaffer is laser-focused on park improvements done right.

“That’s keeping people happy too,” he said of the grungier tasks.

Service, in ways heroic and routine, has provided Shaffer with ongoing motivation and contentment. He draws major bliss factors from “making the parks safe and usable and not inconveniencing people in the moment.”

One standout memory involves a random day when he was toiling out at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary. He took a water break, looked out over the wetland wonderland and was “just in awe that I get to work here.”

He notes with pride that the Parks Department’s internal slogan these many years – one he’s used frequently on completion of a task or project – has been, “another mighty fine job.”

The long hair hasn’t been a statement, but a purposeful propagation. Locks of Love, which provides hair prosthetics to disadvantaged children who have suffered hair loss from disease, has benefited from six Stan-shearings over the years.

One disappointment is that he won’t get to help with the building of the planned playground in Valley West’s Carlson Park. He’ll be busy in retirement though, with “honey do” tasks and planning his next chapter.

“I feel blessed and grateful for the experience, and that the community took a gamble on me,” Shaffer said.















