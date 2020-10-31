Stacy Atkins-Salazar: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1. I am running for Arcata City Council because I love Arcata and my heart is to help people. I want to help our community find common ground as we address the many needs we are facing including support for our local business owners and our economy; a variety of affordable housing; and reimagining local law enforcement by supplementing our police force with more social workers and healthcare workers to address non-criminal calls for service.

2. My first priority will be city council business. I will devote as much time as is needed to being an active and productive city council member. My availability is quite open and flexible. I will work as much as it takes to keep the city running smoothly and achieve some of the goals I have set out to do as a council person.

3. As a school board member, I had 7 years of reading and assimilating lengthy and/or technical staff reports. The key to successfully navigating this task is to ask for clarification when something is not adding up or making sense.

4. My areas of expertise are psychology, communication, business and dance. I will most certainly use my psychology, communication and business experience on a day to day basis as a council person. Dance… well, maybe not so much. =) I will use my education and business experience to create and implement policies that increase our social services, support our economy and increase our affordable housing options.

5 As a council member the organizations that I believe I am most qualified to serve as council liaison with are the Arcata Chamber, Main Street, Arcata House Partnership, Arcata/Camoapa Sister City, HSU/City Liaisons, League of California Cities and the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission. However, as a council person I will be expanding my knowledge and experience in such a way as to be able to successfully liaise with all of the current organizations.

6. As an Arcata City Council Member my first and foremost priority will be to serve the people of Arcata, however, this cannot be done responsibly and effectively without considering what is happening in the rest of the country and the world.

7. There have been decisions I have questioned, but without being involved in the entire process of decision making I cannot say for certain. It is easy to sit back and judge those who are making the decisions, but being in the seat making the tough decisions is not always easy. I learned this lesson serving on the school board and running for city council has only strengthened that view.

8. I reviewed the City Council Protocol and had a meeting with the city manager before I finalized my decision to run for city council (I believe that was back in June). I wanted to make sure that the job would be a good fit before making the decision to run. The City Protocol Manual gives a good overview of what the job entails but there is of course much that can only be learned on the job.

9. I think the City Council’s goals are comprehensive and well thought out.

10. In my opinion, the city’s plan to upgrade its wastewater treatment system is on track with what is necessary and needed.

11. I think the city is making an honest effort to be more equitable but this is a huge goal that will take time and will need to keep evolving.

12. With the current housing and houselessness crisis our city is in, I believe a housing committee/commission/task force for Arcata needs to be considered.

14. David Josiah Lawson’s murder was tragic and should never have happened. Nothing will bring this young man back to his family and friends but at the very least, the person or persons involved in his murder should be held accountable. I read the National Police Foundation’s report on this case in its entirety several months ago. Based on that report it is clear that there were many mistakes made by the APD on that tragic night and in the months to follow. Some of those mistakes have been or are being corrected but there is more work to be done. As to the council’s part in their failure of oversight, I am not certain. Without being involved in this process from the beginning and as an insider, I do not feel qualified to judge their response or lack thereof.

15. Police departments across the nation are being asked to make changes and I strongly support reimagining our police department. There is a continuum of beliefs regarding police reform and I would define myself as being in the middle. I DO think that our current system needs to be changed but I do NOT think that it should be completely defunded or dismantled. I would like to see a program similar to the Cahoots program in Eugene, Oregon be implemented in Arcata. This program has been successful for over 30 years and uses social workers and healthcare professionals to answer about 1/5 of their calls for police services.

16. YES, I support Black Lives Matter. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The fact that people of color are still being marginalized, excluded, jailed and killed because of their skin color is all the evidence needed to demonstrate that this movement is necessary. There is systemic racism in our country and I will listen, learn and do whatever I can (elected to city council or not) to use the privilege I was born with (that I did nothing to earn) to fight for those who were not born into that same privilege.

17. I will be voting Yes on Measure A.

18. I will be voting Yes on Measure B and this measure must pass in order for us to have more affordable housing. It is not a tax and has no direct financial impact to tax payers.

19. I will be voting Yes on Measure F and I have been advocating for it throughout my campaign. We must pass this measure!

21. Since you are asking about a magic wand… I’m going big with my dreams for Arcata and I only have two! 1. Everyone would treat each other with respect and kindness. 2. Everyone would be housed, fed and loved.

22. I will ABSOLUTELY correct any misstatements or mistakes that I might make as a council member. Being a good leader and public servant is admitting when you don’t know something as well as admitting when you have made a mistake or done something wrong. It amazes me how often leaders are not able to simply admit that they made a mistake. We are human. We are not perfect. We all make mistakes. When those mistakes happen the best and most appropriate thing to do is to genuinely acknowledge where you went wrong and work to correct it. And by the same token, when someone admits a mistake and apologizes, I try my best to move forward and let it go.

23. I have every intention to serve out the entire term.

24. I am not aware of any conflicts of interest that will prevent me from participating in council business.

25. Yes.

26. I appreciate the policies and goals that the council has put into place regarding climate change. As a small town we are setting a good example and continuing to address climate change issues, but what we actually need is to set a good example as a nation.

27. We need more social services and more housing.

28. In order to de-emphasize private vehicular travel, we would need to make serious upgrades to our public transportation system. As things are right now, I think that this goal would be difficult to achieve. I do support this long-term goal, but we can’t take away access to our businesses and restaurants without having adequate alternatives already in place and being successfully utilized.

29. I am not in favor (at this point) of closing the Plaza completely to vehicular traffic. I am open to the idea of reducing traffic and possibly a lane closure to accomplish this BUT only if we can be assured that this will have a positive effect on the plaza businesses. This is a decision that would need to be discussed with business owners.

31. It was an unfortunate time to raise water and wastewater rates, but it is my understanding that there was no other alternative.

32. Valley West could and should be so much better. We can’t sweep our downtown problems over to that part of town and call them solved.

33. Our Parks and Recreation program (during non-pandemic times of course) offers a variety of options for youth and seniors in our community. We also have other community resources like the senior center and the OLLI program at HSU that provide opportunities for seniors. The demographic I feel we are failing is our teens. We need more positive activities for young adults to participate in and feel connected to the community.

35. The issue was put on the ballot and the people voted to remove it. I thought putting the decision of keeping or removing the McKinley statue on the ballot and leaving it up to the people in Arcata was the right thing to do.

66. We should work to keep our relationship with HSU strong. It is an important part of what makes Arcata so desirable.

37. Having approved and maintained places for homeless people to stay would greatly help the trash situation.

38. Rules of order are in place for a reason, however, there are times when particularly contentious or controversial subjects may require relaxing them a bit. I would not be comfortable with citizens being interrupted or yelled at during their time at public comment. It is the council’s responsibility to ensure that all of their meeting participants feel safe and are able to express themselves when appropriate.

39. Well… I believe in science (which is a bizarre thing to have to even say) so I will consider scientific facts to hold more weight than opinions. This is not to say that people’s opinions are not worthy of consideration, but if we are making a decision based on science, I will put those facts first.

40. Yes, Arcata should continue to fluoridate its water.

42. Traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Main Street are very relevant to our community. Both of these organizations allow business owners to collaborate on ideas and support each other. These are platforms where ideas can be exchanged and positive community events can be planned.

43. A sunny day spent outside, walking around town or going to the beach. Visiting with people and eating… lots of eating! We have amazing restaurants in Arcata!!! Being in walking distance from so many great food options is literally one of my favorite parts of living downtown.

45. The volunteer work that I currently do is done privately and is centered around helping individuals and families in our community to lead their best lives and have access to as many resources as possible. When our local resources are non-existent or lacking, my family and I step in to fill in that gap whenever we are able to. Because of people’s right to their dignity and privacy, this is all I am willing to say. A big part of why I am running for city council is to be able to affect change on a larger scale, not just through what I can do on my own.

47. McCartney.

48. My favorite pizza is cheese (drives my meat loving husband crazy) but I will occasionally partake in a Hawaiian style pizza.

49. Oxford commas, yea or nay? For the most part, I find Oxford commas to be unnecessary… but I have found myself to be warming up to them lately… although I’m not sure why. (I do love to use ellipses and parentheses though… in case you have noticed yet.)

50. It will most always be something from the 80s; usually alternative, sometimes rock.

52. Even if I am not elected, I will still continue to serve and improve upon Arcata; most likely something related to affordable housing/homelessness and/or adding social services to our police department.















