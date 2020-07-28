Stacy Atkins-Salazar files for Arcata City Council candidacy

Note: As of Monday morning, some 15 possible candidates had taken out nomination papers to run for the three open Arcata City Council seats this fall. below is the first press release received from a candidate. – Ed.

Stacy Atkins-Salazar Campaign

Stacy Atkins-Salazar Files to Run for Arcata City Council

Arcata, CA- Today, at the Arcata City Hall, Stacy Atkins-Salazar officially filed her candidacy for Arcata City Council.

Stacy Atkins-Salazar is a native of Humboldt County, she served 7 years on the Arcata School District’s Board of Directors, has owned a small Arcata business for the past 20 years, has a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Humboldt State University, and is a wife and mother of 3 grown children.

Atkins-Salazar is passionate about helping our community. Her goals are to work to bring together local mental health care and law enforcement professionals to improve the ways in which we support and protect our population; listen to the needs of our local business owners and help find ways to boost and sustain our local economy; find resources to support our schools and the many new challenges they face; help the underserved have access to quality resources; build upon Arcata’s environmental successes; and ensure that everyone in our community is treated with respect. “My desire is to help our community find common ground as we address the many social and economic issues we are facing and move forward in a thoughtful, positive and equitable direction for our community,” states Atkins-Salazar.

As the candidate campaigns throughout the district she looks forward to hearing from the voters and gaining a better understanding of their concerns and possible solutions to local issues. “If elected, I will use my education, business experience and my leadership style which focuses on listening and problem solving, to help bring our community together to find common ground and solve the issues we are facing.”

Atkins-Salazar is excited to have her campaign team composed of all women, from multiple generations and a variety of backgrounds. This dynamic team of women includes a former lawyer, a recent college graduate with a MA in Economics, a former school teacher, local business owners, and a recent high school graduate. According to Atkins-Salazar “Being supported by such a diverse and talented team of women is truly inspiring.”

To learn more about Stacy's campaign for Arcata City Council, please visit her website at Stacyatkins-salazar.com.
















