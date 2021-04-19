Stabbing victim identified: Luis Enrique Pinel Zelaya

City of Arcata news release

On Sunday April 18, 2021, at approximately 1:20 a.m., The Arcata Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing in the 1000 block of G Street.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Eureka resident, Luis Enrique Pinel Zelaya.

A 27-year-old male and a 23-year-old male remain hospitalized in stable condition. Both males are Humboldt County residents and received critical injuries during the incident.

This is an active, on-going investigation and no additional details will be released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department's Investigations Division.















