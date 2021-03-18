Sprawling Bottoms cannabis project goes to county Planning Commission

Kevin L. Hoover

ARCATA BOTTOM – ​When the county Planning Commission meets this Thursday night, the final project on its agenda may draw considerable participation, if the volume of advance online discussion is any indication.

The project is the 23-acre hoop house cannabis farm on the Arcata Bottom, proposed by Arcata Land Co., an instrument of Sun Valley Floral Farm. The project also includes several support buildings, an onsite wastewater treatment system, two unpaved parking areas, security fencing and stormwater management basins.

Area residents and others have organized in opposition to the project, citing an array of negative environmental, public safety and quality of life impacts. They’ve mounted an outreach campaign, including anti-project petitions, and hope to influence the Planco to nix the project.

For Sun Valley Group CEO Lane Devries, the cannabis project is a lifeline for his flower business and its employees. He said the flower industry has changed radically in recent years, putting Sun Valley at risk from foreign imports, health insurance and other costs, including the loss of the agricultural overtime exemption.

“This is a way to shore up the financial position of the company, provide 450 jobs and provide for 450 families,” Devries said.

“That’s what this is all about,” Devries said, “keeping Sun Valley in Humboldt County. It’s not a plan to get into the cannabis business and not grow flowers.”

He said Sun Valley suffered a huge setback when COVID-19 struck a year ago, with labor restrictions causing the loss of the year’s Easter crop and sales.

“There were millions of flowers blooming away in our greenhouses just before Easter,” he said, with no one to harvest and process them. Easter 2020, he said, was “a non-event. That was horrible.”

Devries said he intends to be a responsible member of the cannabis manufacturing community, and hopes to tap into local expertise. He said he’s heard from local growers who have had trouble obtaining permits, and would provide them leased space in the new Arcata Bottom farm to grow crops. “This is not about competing with local farmers,” he said. “Let’s work together.”

Longtime Arcata Bottom and Liscom Slough champion Ted Halstead, who has been picking up dumped waste from the fragile waterway for years, expressed concern that the project’s runoff will be directed into the slough.

The project’s Initial Study specifies that runoff will enter the slough at its headwaters, located at the intersection of Foster Avenue and Dolly Varden Road. But how much water, its temperature and other details are lacking.

Halstead is concerned about what the discharge could do to the slough and its viability as habitat for the Humboldt Bay ecosystem.

“Liscom Slough is a nursery for Dungeness Crab and other species of fish that come in in enormous numbers throughout the year,” Halstead said. “There hasn’t been very much monitoring over the years.”

He noted that among the trash and debris he’s retrieved from the slough over the years have been abundant amounts of cannabis industry waste – from discarded trim to chemicals and even lighting ballasts.

Halstead suggested that the project offers an opportunity for the cannabis industry to pay back. A condition of approval might include strict monitoring of the impacts on the slough’s aquatic life, and on area residents.

Like others, Halstead considers a vague Negative Declaration of environmental impact inadequate, and wants a full-blown EIR conducted.

Devries wasn’t interested in going into detail about specifics. “We have a CEQA consultant who has worked up our application and done an outstanding job,” he said. “I’ll leave it to him and his expertise. We are confident that we can address any of the concerns. We have a proven track record as a good neighbor and good operator in the community.”















