Spaghetti-to-go Friday at Dow’s Prairie Grange



Dow’s Prairie Grange

DOW’S PRAIRIE/MCKINLEYVILLE – Help the Dow’s Prairie Grange raise funds for much needed building maintenance and operating costs by purchasing tickets for its curbside Spaghetti Dinner event on Friday, Jan. 15. Pick up hours are 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Dinners are $10 and include noodles, home-made meat or marinara sauce, salad, bread and a sweet treat. The dinners are available with pre-sale tickets only via their website dowsprairiegrange.org.

In addition, the Dow’s Prairie Grange will have several raffle baskets up for grab. Raffle Tickets will also be pre-sale only and pictures of several of them are shown on the website. The Grange is located at 3995 Dow’s Prairie Road in McKinleyville, opposite the school. Call (707) 840-0100 for more information.

