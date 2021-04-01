Soroptimist International of Arcata offers scholarships

ARCATA SOROPTIMISTS SCHOLARSHIPS Soroptimist International of Arcata, serving the Mad River area, is again offering scholarships to graduating seniors attending high schools in the Northern Humboldt Union High School District. Two Cynthia Schwenson Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 and $1,000 will be awarded. To be eligible for this scholarship, the applicant must be a graduating senior and must be entering a community college, a 4-year college or university or a vocational school. A GPA of 3.0 is desirable, but a lower GPA will not disqualify a student who can show financial need. While high academic and citizenship qualities are factors, the primary focus of this scholarship is financial need and a true desire for further education. Scholarship applications are now available by contacting counselors at Arcata High School and McKinleyville High School. Applications must be completed and returned by Wednesday, April 7. Further information may be obtained by calling Patti Clinton, scholarship chair, at (707) 822-9494.































