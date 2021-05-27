Soft opening at McKinleyville Senior Center

I’ve been getting quite a few calls about the opening of the McKineyville Senior Center after my last column in the Mad River Union. We are having a “soft opening” Tuesday, June 1, but we are not officially open until July 16.

We encourage everyone to come to the Center between 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, June 1st and have a look around.

This is the first public opportunity to come and see all the changes we’ve made this last year. COVID-19 changed things, but we are recovering like everyone else. We are COVID compliant, ready to show off and eager to get your input for scheduling events and classes. We’ll have to do some creative scheduling for awhile and any help is appreciated.

Please come to the McKinleyville Senior Center and have a look around. We’ve made some changes, but the place will look familiar and welcoming to those of you who have missed being active and meeting friends this last year.

Please remember to get vaccinated by the time we reopen for classes in July. This is required by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors to keep everyone safe.

We are still collecting, getting out into the community meeting longtime supporters, and thanking you for making ten new computers possible with your donations. This is the first step of many to get seniors connected to each other and the world. See you Tuesday, June1 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

Any questions please call or text Patti (707) 845-2817.


























































