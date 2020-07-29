Small businesses: go pick up your free PPE supplies

Arcata Economic Development Corporation

HUMBOLDT – Face masks and hand sanitizer, will be distributed to local small businesses under 50 employees free of charge thanks to a contribution from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Office of the Small Business Advocate. Nearly 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 400,000 face masks were received in Humboldt County, to be distributed by Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC).

The equipment was sorted and sent to community partners within Humboldt to provide the easiest access to businesses. Each business will be provided supplies based on their number of employees. Materials will be distributed, at no cost, until supplies run out.

“This was such a nice surprise for the community,” said Susan Seaman, program director for AEDC. “It was also no small project. Fortunately, we have a great team of local business support services ready to step up to get this done quickly. From working with the City of Eureka who stepped in to store the materials which filled an airport hangar, to the chambers and jurisdictions who accepted the material to distribute in their own communities, to the members of the COVID Economic Resiliency Consortium (CERC) who stepped in to volunteer to do a lot of back breaking moving of boxes, we really got to see the best in our community.”

Each community will determine the most effective way to sort materials, but the majority will host distribution events on Wed. July 29. Businesses should attend the distribution site where their business is located. If the business is outside of the named areas, equipment can be collected at the site nearest the business.

• Arcata/Blue Lake: The City of Arcata will host an event for people to pick up materials at the City Hall parking lot on Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the city at (707) 822-5955 with additional questions.

• Eureka: Arcata Economic Development Corporation will host a drive-through distribution event at the Bayshore Mall on Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter the mall parking lot through Bayshore Drive. For more information, call Susan Seaman at (707) 798-6132 ext. 212.

• Ferndale: Ferndale Chamber of Commerce is distributing directly to their businesses beginning immediately. If you need more information, or to make a request, contact the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce at (707) 786-4477.

• Fortuna: Fortuna Business Improvement District will have a distribution event for materials on Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monday Club. For more information call (707) 725-9261.

• McKinleyville: McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce will hosting their distribution event at Azalea Hall next to Pierson Park on Wednesday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Jesse at McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce (707) 839-2449 or [email protected] with questions.

• Orick: Orick Chamber of Commerce will distribute directly to their businesses. If you need more information or to schedule a pick up call Donna Huffard at (707) 488-2885

• Rio Dell: The City of Rio Dell is distributing signs to their businesses about the importance of wearing masks and will take the PPE equipment at the same time. For information, call City Hall at (707) 764-3532.

• Southern Humboldt: Materials will be distributed on the west side of Southern Humboldt at the Whitethorn Junction from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Southern Humboldt Chamber office will also have PPE for those not reached. For more information, email [email protected] or follow their social media at Humboldtbureau #shbvb.

• Trinidad: The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce will be distributing PPE and sanitization supplies on Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., located outside Town Hall. Call Allie Jones at (707) 677-1610 for questions.

• Willow Creek/Hoopa: Willow Creek will be delivering to businesses on Wednesday, July 29. For more information, or to arrange delivery, call Katie Strouse at (707) 616-8627 or email [email protected]

AEDC learned about this project from a contact at 3CORE in Butte County who was asked to distribute to the state north of Sacramento.

A partner through the California Finance Consortium, 3CORE reached out to AEDC who arranged to get materials to Humboldt, Lake and Mendocino Counties.

Local partners who helped with the distribution included: Humboldt County Office of Economic Development, City of Arcata, City of Eureka, City of Rio Dell, College of the Redwoods Foundation, Eureka Chamber of Commerce, Fortuna Business Improvement District, Ferndale Chamber of Commerce, McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce, North Coast Small Business Development Center, Orick Chamber of Commerce, Southern Humboldt Business & Visitor’s Bureau, Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce, Redwood Region Economic Development Corporation, Don’s Rent All and more.

