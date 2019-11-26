Small Business Saturday, Season of Wonder & Light coming up

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – To celebrate the Season of Wonder and Light in Arcata, bring families to the Downtown throughout the holiday season and support the businesses affected by the Plaza fire, Arcata Main Street kicks off the Season of Wonder and Light on Small Business Saturday with music, shopping, cocoa and more on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 3 to 9 p.m. Free horse-drawn carriage rides are offered from 5 to 8 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to the Arcata Plaza to celebrate local businesses and the start of the Holiday Season. Participating businesses will be open late and fire affected business are invited to come out to the plaza.

Arcata Main Street is sponsoring our annual Holiday Shopping Passport. Shoppers receive a stamp for purchases at participating businesses. There are three prizes: a GRAND shopping spree of $300; and two $100 shopping sprees at participating businesses in the downtown. The drawing will be on Thursday, Dec. 19 on the Plaza.

This will be followed by multiple events and fun throughout the holiday season, including the Holiday Open House, Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Arts! Arcata, Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.; and the Winter Solstice Celebration, Saturday, Dec. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Additional details can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com for a full listing of events. Arcata Main Street works to promote the health of our historic Plaza business district. To this end, Arcata Main Street, local businesses, and members of our community have come together for this annual celebration, in the heart of historic Arcata. Everyone is invited to downtown Arcata to enjoy the holiday sights, sounds, and cheer throughout the remainder of the year.















