SJSU Football returning to San José

SJSU Football to Return to San José

HSU – San José State University’s football team will return to the SJSU campus following its morning practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The news comes as Santa Clara County Public Health announced the team could return to practice at its home field after Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 risk level was downgraded from the red to orange tier — or moderate level.

Note that should Santa Clara County return to the red tier, HSU will consult with Humboldt County Public Health and SJSU about the viability of the team’s return to HSU to proceed safely for practice and/or competition.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 15, faculty, staff, and students will have access to the Redwood Bowl from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 6 - 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The SJSU team arrived Friday, Oct. 2 after testing negative for COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The team had been in a bubble since July. Two tests in the week after they arrived show no positives among the approximately 140 players, coaches and staff that stayed and practiced on campus.

More information about SJSU's practices is available here.
















