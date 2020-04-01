Six new COVID-19 cases, Humboldt total now 27

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed today, bringing the total number of cases to 27 since the first positive diagnosis of a Humboldt County resident in late February.

Three of the 27 cases are believed to be community spread. All other active cases are under investigation.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said, “By far, the best way to prevent exposure to COVID-19 is to stay home.” Dr. Frankovich issued an updated shelter-in-place order on March 30. To read answers to frequently asked questions about changes to the order, click here: humboldtgov.org/DocumentCenter/View/84963

For the most recent guidance, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.