Six in queue for three available seats on the McKinleyville CSD

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Six candidates are running for three open seats on the closest thing unincorporated McKinleyville has to a city council – the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors.

Seeking two four-year seats on the five-member board are Greg Orsini, William McBroome and Scott Binder. Those seats are now held by John Corbett and Mary Burke, both of whom opted not to seek re-election.

Seeking a single two-year seat on the board are Wesley Martin, Joellen Clark-Peterson and Jimmy Vance. That seat is held by Shel Barsanti, who also decided not to run.

Orsini, the first candidate to sign up, worked for the MCSD for 30 years, retiring as its general manager in July. Binder is best known for posting information on social media, including the McKinleyville Watch Facebook page. He is semi-retired from the wholesale food distribution industry.

Martin is the chair of the Libertarian Party of Humboldt County, has owned restaurants and bars and describes himself as a serial entrepreneur.

Clark-Peterson is a former exective director of the Arcata Chamber of Commerce and is now a communications specialist for the Northern California Small Business Development Lead Center.

McBroome and Vance could not be reached for comment. They are encouraged to contact the Mad River Union at [email protected].

The MCSD oversees sewer, water, open space maintenance, streetlights, parks and recreation in the unincorporated community.

