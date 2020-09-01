Shot-up dog found in Samoa euthanized

Humboldt County Animal Control

SAMOA – Humboldt County Animal Control is seeking information from the public regarding an animal cruelty investigation.

On Monday, Aug. 24 at about 10:06 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received the report of an injured dog discovered by a community member at the ATV Staging Area on Bunker Road in the Samoa Dunes Recreation Area.

Animal Control officers responded to the area and located an injured female dog. The dog was transported to a veterinarian for treatment, where it was discovered that the dog had been shot several times.

Due to the significance of injuries and the amount of pain being experienced by the dog, the decision was made for a humane euthanization.

Animal Control Officers are investigating this case and are seeking owner information or any other information related to this incident.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.















