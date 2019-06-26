Shoshanna’s Second Annual Fairy Festival is this Sunday

ARCATA – Immerse yourself in the magic during Shoshannia’s second annual Fairy Festival, Sunday, June 30 from noon to 10 p.m. on the Arcata Plaza. The downtown will come alive with fairies, elves, dragons and all magical folk

There will be activities, crafts, ice cream, dancing, music, storytelling, photo areas, a fanfare around the Plaza, vending, costume contests, and so much fairy frolicking for the whole family! Below is the day’s entertainment:

ENCHANTMENT STAGE – Ninth & G streets

Noon Maypole Band from Humboldt Folk Dancers to play music for our Maypole Dance!

• 1:30 p.m. Hayal

Hayal is a new local ensemble of experienced musicians performing magical music from across the Middle Eastern including Turkey, Egypt, Armenia and beyond on traditional instruments.

• 3 p.m. Good Company

Good Company is a Celtic band from California’s North Coast. From rollicking reels and toe-tapping tunes, to Irish airs and ballads, Good Company creates images of Celtic lands, seas, and peoples. They perform their original arrangements as singers and multi-instrumentalists on violins, flutes, pennywhistles, mandolin, cello, guitars, recorders, accordions, dumbek, and bodhran (Irish hand-held drum).

• 5:30 p.m. Dance set by Shoshanna and the Ya Habibi Dance Company

Founded in 1998, Ya Habibi (then Lailaa Chandani) has always enjoyed the exploration of traditional and creative fusion forms of Belly Dancing and Middle Eastern Dances. Shoshanna has danced her way from Arcata across the globe and loves nurturing dancers to pursue a lifelong love of dance and live music in all its pathways.

• 6 p.m. Cullan’s Hounds of San Francisco

Culann’s Hounds are a traditional Irish folk band from San Francisco. Founded in 1999 by Steve Gardner and Michael Kelleher as The Irish Bastards, the band began playing gigs and soon adopted the more broadly appealing name. They present fast, furious Celtic music in the vein of Lunasa and the Bothy Band with vocals in the tradition of the Clancy Brothers.

• 7:30 p.m. Dance set by Desert Lillies

• 8 p.m. DJ Set by Akara

Akara is sublime and surreal, embracing the genre of spiritual, digitally enhanced music bubbling up over the World. Sacred music, however, is as old as humanity. It’s one of our greatest ancient mysteries that there are sacred sound frequencies which mirror nature, create our reality, as well as produce the effects of love, health and rejuvenation. Akara seeks to create a sacred space for the exploration of the our bodies, emotion and artistic expression. For this special headliner set, Akara will be joined by the dance magic of Alexandra Kiteri, Eva Brena and Alina Cerys.

STORYTELLING STAGE – Corner of Eighth and H streets

• 1 p.m. Isaac Bluefoot

• 1:45 p.m. Tea Fairy Storytime​

• 2 p.m. Seabury Gould – Music and Stories

Seabury Gould is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, music teacher and recording artist. He performs on guitar, Irish bouzouki, bamboo flute, piano, and more. One of his specialties is Irish/Celtic music. He has performed at the National Storytelling Festival in Tennessee, and extensively with the North Coast Storytellers. He is known for his humorous stories and tales of enchantment. Info: seaburygould.com

• 2:45 p.m. Trish the Dish

• 3 p.m. FAIRY TALENT SHOWCASE! Email [email protected]com if you’d like to share a piece (five minutes max)!

• 4 p.m. (costume contest at Enchantment Stage)

• 5 p.m. Eccentri-Circus, directed by Shea Freelove

TRICKSTERS ALLEY

In front of Threadbare Dancewear on Eighth Street between G and F streets

Coming TBA!

OTHER FABULOUS ENTERTAINMENT​

• Noon Maypole Dance… Center of the Plaza!

• 4 p.m. Costume Contest at the Enchantment Stage (sign up beforehand near the Storytelling stage), followed by the:

• 4:30 p.m. FAIRY FANFARE… Dazzling procession across and around the festival led by Jesse Jonathan, our Costume Contest Judges, Elemental Royalty and Calypso the Dragon! Ends at the Storytelling Stage.

• 9:30 p.m. FIRE SHOW by Circus of the Elements and Bella Vita Fire Dance!















