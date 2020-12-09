Shop live online at Arcata Artisans

Arcata Artisans

ARCATA – In response to Humboldt County’s designation as COVID Status Tier Purple (Widespread), Arcata Artisans will offer private shopping, by appointment, on selected days through December.

Appointments can be made to shop privately in the gallery, located at 883 H St., Arcata, outside of regular business hours, or remotely by Zoom video conference or Facetime call. In either situation, your private appointment will be hosted by one of the gallery’s 25 local artist members.

Arcata Artisans has featured Humboldt County art and fine craft since 2003. Current membership includes artists working in glass, ceramics, wood, fiber, photography, jewelry, painting and printmaking. Offerings include many great gift items, in all price ranges, and complimentary gift wrapping.

For a listing of artists and a look at the types of work on offer, visit arcataartisans.com.

The gallery remains open to the general public for limited hours, Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with strict COVID safety precautions in place, including reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning, PPE on site and contactless payment option. Private shopping can be scheduled whenever the gallery is closed, on Mondays, Tuesdays and evenings.

When asked about the decision to offer these new options, Arcata Artisans president, photographer Jim Lowry, said “It is so important to support each other right now. We want to offer completely safe ways for the community to shop locally. We are immensely grateful for your support for the past 17 years, and we want to remain a vital part of the local arts community.”

As for the choice to offer private shopping instead of an online shopping store, handweaver Carolyn Jones, who is coordinating the effort, noted “With the exception of artists cards, most everything that we have in the gallery is one-of-a-kind, and the stock is always changing. The only way to do justice to the variety of offerings, and to allow shoppers a real choice, is to help them to shop safely from what is in the gallery at any given time... hence the private and remote appointment options.”

Arcata Artisans also has gift certificates, which can be purchased over the phone.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call or text Carolyn Jones at (707) 599-3192.















