Sheriff searching for kidnapping suspect

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a kidnapping suspect, believed to be armed and dangerous, last seen in the Orleans area with a 27-year-old female victim.

Deputies are searching for 43-year-old George Rose of Humboldt County. Rose is believed to have kidnapped 27-year-old Joy Hong of Fieldbrook. Rose and Hong are believed to be together, traveling in a burnt orange 1999 Ford F-350, California License plate number 5T93690.

Sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on August 3, 2020, Rose reportedly forced entry into a residence on the 1600 block of Fieldbrook Road in Fieldbrook. Rose, reportedly armed with a firearm, forced three residents, including Hong, into a vehicle at the residence and fled with the three. Rose and the victims reportedly knew each other prior to this incident.

Another resident of the home returned later that evening, reporting her roommates missing, several items taken from the residence and her vehicle stolen.

At some point in time, Rose reportedly stopped the vehicle in the Orleans area and removed a camper shell from the truck. Rose then left the two victims in Orleans and fled in the vehicle with Hong. On August 4, in the afternoon, one victim was able to locate a nearby residence on the 2800 block of Cedar Camp Road in Orleans and contact law enforcement for help. Both victims have been contacted by emergency personnel and confirmed to be safe.

It is unknown where Rose and Hong are going at this time but are believed to be leaving the area.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are actively searching for Rose and Hong, and request the public’s assistance in reporting any sightings of the two to law enforcement.

George Rose is described as a white male adult, 6 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Joy Hong is described as an Asian female adult, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Rose is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see Rose, do not approach but call 9-1-1 immediately.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.















