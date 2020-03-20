Sheriff says County shelter in place order ‘law of the land’

HUMBOLDT – Hours after the county made its announcement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a similar announcement encompassing the entire state.

“We recognize that there are minor differences between the two orders, and we understand that it can be confusing,” Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said. “As of midnight last night, the Health Officer’s Order is the law of the land.”

The Order states that all businesses in the county, except “Essential Businesses,” are ordered to cease all activities at facilities located within the county except minimum basic operations. Essential businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open but should comply with social distancing requirements.

Essential businesses include health care operations and essential infrastructure, gas stations and stores that sell food, pet food and household products such as cleaning and personal care supplies in addition to others. For a complete list of essential businesses, check out the frequently asked questions here.

Honsal said local officials are looking to educate, not punish, as they understand that there is confusion about the precise letter of the law. “Enforcement of these orders will be completed by law enforcement officers. However, discretion will allow for the spirit of the law to be factored in every contact.”

Humboldt County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual recovered and was released from isolation on Feb. 28, after meeting all conditions for clearance required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For current information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert, or during business hours by emailing [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.