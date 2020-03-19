Shelter in Place order issued for Humboldt

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich issued an Order of the Health Officer today, March 19, directing Humboldt County residents to shelter at their place of residence in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The order is effective beginning at midnight tonight until 11:59 p.m. on April 9 unless it is extended or rescinded by the County Health Officer.

Dr. Frankovich called this a pre-emptive move to address a rapidly changing situation. “We understand this has profound impacts on the everyday lives of Humboldt County residents and families, and we do not make this difficult decision lightly,” she said. “This order is a recognition of the imminent threat COVID-19 presents to the public’s health and a way to further broaden social distancing.”

The order is intended to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their residence to the extent possible. Exceptions will be made for people to seek or provide essential services such as obtaining medical care or supplies, grocery shopping, refilling prescriptions and caring for an ill family member in another household. Individuals who leave their homes for any reason are expected to maintain social distancing requirements of six feet. Read a full copy of the order here.

Humboldt County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual recovered and was released from isolation on Feb. 28, after meeting all conditions for clearance required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Humboldt County does not currently have any cases of COVID-19, but neighboring Mendocino County had its first positive case March 18. As of March 19, there were nearly 900 confirmed cases in California and 15 counties have issued shelter-in-place orders.

For current information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert, or during business hours by emailing [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.