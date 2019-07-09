Sgt. Elden C. Justus returns to Arcata

ARCATA – A procession which began this afternoon at Sacramento International Airport bearing the body of Army Sgt. First Class Elden C. Justus arrived in Arcata this evening.

The Korean War solder, lost and Missing In Action since 1950, was accompanied by members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AmVets, American Legion Freedom Riders, active duty military and family members.

He will lie in honor at Paul's Chapel, 1070 H St. in Arcata until Thursday. The public may pay respects between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Following an 11 a.m. Thursday service at the Eureka Elks Lodge, Justus will be buried at Arcata's Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building.

Sgt. Justus is carried from the plane at Sacramento International Airport. Photo courtesy Lois Justus

 

The procession arrives at Paul's Chapel. KLH | Union

 

Photo by KLH | Union

 

Veterans, family and friends pay respects as the Arcata soldier returns to his home town for the first time since 1950. KLH | Union

 

Photo by KLH | Union

 

Photo by KLH | Union

 

Photo by KLH | Union

Photo by KLH | Union

Elden Justus's children, Lois Justus Hyman and Jack Justus, pay their respects. KLH | Union

 

 







 

