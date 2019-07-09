Sgt. Elden C. Justus returns to Arcata

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A procession which began this afternoon at Sacramento International Airport bearing the body of Army Sgt. First Class Elden C. Justus arrived in Arcata this evening.

The Korean War solder, lost and Missing In Action since 1950, was accompanied by members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AmVets, American Legion Freedom Riders, active duty military and family members.

He will lie in honor at Paul's Chapel, 1070 H St. in Arcata until Thursday. The public may pay respects between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Following an 11 a.m. Thursday service at the Eureka Elks Lodge, Justus will be buried at Arcata's Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building.

More details in the Mad River Union.















