Several Arcata citizen committees need new members

Apply for an Open Seat on a City Committee
The City of Arcata is currently seeking applicants for open vacancies on the Public Safety, Historic Landmarks and Transportation Safety Committees.
The Public Safety Committee provides a platform for the community to come together to better understand public safety concerns and recommend actions the City can take to improve the quality of life in Arcata. Important projects the Public Safety Committee will focus on this year include researching and making recommendations to the City Council on topics including police reform, crime reduction and crime prevention strategies based on community outreach. Community members with interest, knowledge or experience in promoting a vibrant, safe and healthy environment in which to live, work, study and play are encouraged to apply. To be considered for this volunteer position, applicants must live within Arcata city limits or live or work within the Arcata Planning Area.
Volunteer members of the Historic Landmarks Committee advise the City Council on matters pertaining to structures, sites or neighborhoods having special character or significant historic, architectural, cultural or aesthetic interest or value. Committee members also coordinate community outreach, encourage public involvement, and provide public education relating to historic preservation and the benefits of historic landmark designation. Community members with a passion for historic architecture and local history are encouraged to apply, and there are no residency requirements to be considered for a seat on this committee.
The Transportation Safety Committee advises the City Council, Planning Commission and City staff on matters pertaining to all modes of transportation in Arcata, including but not limited to, public transit, walking, bicycling, skateboarding and Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. Those with interest in a variety of municipal transportation modes for all community members are encouraged to apply. To be considered for this volunteer position, applicants must live within Arcata city limits or live or work within the Arcata Planning Area.
Committee application packets can be found here.
Applications may be dropped off at the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, located at 736 F Street, and will be accepted until these vacancies are filled. When entering City Hall, community members are required to wear facial coverings, practice physical distancing and follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.
For more information, please call (707) 822-5953.