Seventh Humboldt COVID-19 death, six new cases logged

A Humboldt County resident in their 60s has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. This marks the seventh death related to COVID-19 in the county.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich sent her condolences to the family. “My heart goes out to friends and family members who are mourning this loss,” she said.

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported today, bringing to 496 the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus.

Today’s alert level stands at two or level yellow. Visit humboldtgov.org/dashboard to view the county’s Alert Level Assessment tool.

