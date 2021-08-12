Seven live classical music concerts, alongside paintings by seven local artists, showcased over 6

Trinidad Bay Art & Music Festival

TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Bay Art & Musical Festival (TBAM) is proud to present a return to live classical music in the Humboldt area, sharing their festival with world-class musicians, local painters, and surrounded by the Pacific beauty of the cozy seaside town of Trinidad.

Previous performers and new friends alike will be joining us at Trinidad Town Hall for two full weekends! Returning from national and international tours, world-class musicians perform live concerts in this historic, intimate and extraordinary village, leaving you with lasting impressions.

Trinidad boasts excellent restaurants and bars with coastal views and 5-star ratings, as well as wine tasting rooms, breakfast patios and lunch nooks. There is a plethora of vacation stays and motels, alongside art galleries, gift shops, and a city museum and library.

Opening weekend, Friday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 15, showcases the diverse talent of Humboldt with three stellar concerts.

Friday night features the Festival Strings ensemble, performing works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Paul Hindemith, and JS Bach, with featured instrumentalists Sherry Hanson, viola, and Jill Petricca, flute.

Saturday evening will reverberate with the sounds of Garrick Woods, cello, and Daniela Mineva, piano, presenting a dynamic concert of titanic works for these instruments, and sharing their mix of power and sensitivity.

Sunday closes the weekend with David Powell, tenor, and John Chernoff, piano, as they present Franz Schubert’s inimitable song cycle Die Schone Mullerin, “The Fair Maid of the Mill,” which remains as a pillar of the tenor repertoire.

Weekend two includes four more concerts, beginning with local superstar marimba players Makani Bright and Richard Rios on Friday, Aug. 20. Playing duets and solo works exclusively for marimba, the pair will be using instruments provided by local marimba developers Marimba One, who are world renowned for the high quality and precision of their instruments – and preceding the concert there will be a free lecture given by musicologist Lewis Peterman on the Africa mbira, a folk instrument with ties to the modern marimba.

Saturday, Aug. 21 will host the Temporary Resonance Trio, the redwood giant of local piano trios, and features several guest artists and featured performers from up and down the California coast.

Closing day, Sunday, Aug. 22, features two concerts. At 2 p.m. the Wind Energy quintet performs several new and established works, including a premier by their oboist and composer, Michael Kibbe, as well as a performance alongside pianist Daniela Mineva of the famous Sextet by Poulenc.

Closing out the festival at 8 p.m.is a Belated Birthday Bash for Beethoven, who last year would have celebrated his 250th, and who this year will have an entire concert of chamber works featuring his compositions!

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $15 for students, or Festival Passes can be purchased for $180 (that’s one free concert!). Due to COVID, TBAM will be capping occupancy at 25 percent of maximum, so get your tickets now before they sell out!

Snacks and refreshments provided outdoors by Trinidad Civic Club.

TBAM is attempting to be as COVID-safe as possible. To that end, all concerts require proof of vaccination and mandatory mask use indoors. Masks and sanitizer provided. Venue ventilated before and during concerts.