Seven candidates in race for McKinleyville seats

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Seven candidates are vying for three open seats on the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors.

Seeking two four-year seats on the board are Greg Orsini, William McBroome and Scott Binder. Those seats are now held by John Corbett and Mary Burke, both of whom opted not to seek re-election.

Seeking a two-year seat on the board are Wesley Martin, Joellen Peterson and Jimmy Vance. That seat is held by Shel Barsanti, who also decided not to run.

The MCSD oversees sewer, water, open space maintenance, streetlights, parks and recreation in the unincorporated community.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Candidates who haven't already done so are asked to contact Union Editor Jack Durham at [email protected] at their earliest convenience.
















