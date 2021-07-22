Seven Arcata Council candidates named – view statements, submit your forum questions

City of Arcata

The Arcata City Council will be appointing a replacement for Sofia Pereira, who stepped down from her seat on the Council to take on a new role as Humboldt County’s Director of Public Health.

An Arcata City Council Candidate Forum will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 6 PM to give Arcata residents and community members the opportunity to get to know the candidates and provide input during the process.

The forum will be held in-person in the Council Chamber at Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F Street, and available virtually on Zoom.

In preparation for the forum, the City is developing a list of questions for the candidates, and community members are encouraged to participate in the process by submitting their questions in advance. Questions from the public may be submitted by filling out a short three-question form, which can be found here. Members of the public will also be able to submit questions in-person for consideration.

There are seven official candidates to be considered for appointment including:

Katelyn Bourne

Elizabeth Conner

Meredith Klein

Humnath Panta

Bennett Perrault

Paul Pitino

Kimberley White

Candidate statements are available for public review here.

The new Council Member is expected to be sworn in at the beginning of the Wednesday, August 18 City Council meeting.

For more information on the Arcata City Council Candidate Forum, please call (707) 822-5953.