Seriously, grow houses? My, how 2008 of you

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

HUMBOLDT – On Nov. 2, 2020, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served three search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in the greater Humboldt Bay area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Humboldt County Code Enforcement assisted in the service of the warrants.

Three parcels were investigated during the service of the warrant. The parcels were located on the 400 block of Dolly Varden Road in Blue Lake, the 1700 block of Anderson Avenue in McKinleyville and the 100 block of Pomeroy Hollow Road in Eureka. The parcels did not possess the required county permit and state license to cultivate cannabis commercially.

During the service of the warrants, deputies eradicated approximately 1,149 growing cannabis plants. Deputies seized and destroyed over 527 pounds of processed cannabis and approximately 130 pounds of cannabis shake.

Assisting agencies found one water diversion violation (up to $8,000 fine per day, per violation)

Additional violations with civil fines are expected to be filed by the assisting agencies. No arrests were made during the service of the warrant. The case will be forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.















