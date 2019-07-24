Septentrio Winery Tasting Room a family-owned meeting spot

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Sleepy Sixth Street is about to exhibit a more fruit-forward character of strawberry, cherry, raspberry, and blackberry notes complimented at times by earthy tones, with the imminent opening of the Septentrio Winery Tasting Room.

The wine bar occupies the corrugated metal structure visible from City Hall at Seventh and F streets, but its entrance is at 650 Sixth St., right across from Hatchet House Throwing Club.

Formerly the home of Bloom hair salon, the industrial structure has been renovated inside and out, and its gravel lot partly paved. Inside, a capacious bar invites relaxation with a nice glass of something from one of the many taps.

Jared and Tynell Sandifer have operated Septentrio Winery for six years, where they produce Pinot Noir and more than 30 other varieties at their Fruitland Ridge location near Myers Flat. In addition, they work with numerous other Humboldt wineries and beverage producers.

Patrons at Septentrio will be able to savor wine, Komboucha, even cold-brewed coffee as they enjoy light music. And not just indoors – a lovely outside seating area will augment the 49-person capacity interior. It will feature planters, umbrella heating and a fire pit.

The location will host special events and speakers, and is available for private parties.

“I think this will be a nice gathering place for the community, and draw some tourists,” Jared said.

The bar surface has a concrete look, but is stainless quartz.

Jared knows it won’t stain because he sacrificed some of his darkest wine, pouring it directly onto the bar and letting it sit for a half hour. It wiped right up. Beams inside the wine bar are clad in reclaimed Douglas fir, courtesy of Rick Zumbrun.

But the name – Septentrio... what does it mean?

“It’s an old Latin term,” Jared said, one with multiple implications. “It refers to the seven stars of the Big Dipper, and also means north.”

Still another definition has to do with “people, things and ideas of greatness.”

“If the wines are half as great, we’re in good shape,” he said.

septentriowinery.com,(707) 633-6538















