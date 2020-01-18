Senior News partners with Mad River Union, Times-Standard

Senior News

HUMBOLDT – Senior News, the monthly community newspaper of the Humboldt Senior Resource Center in Eureka, will expand its home delivery in 2020 through partnerships with the Times-Standard and the Mad River Union.

Beginning with the February issue of Senior News, the 24-page nonprofit newspaper will be inserted into the Sunday Times-Standard, which goes to more than 7,300 subscribers and newsstand purchasers. Senior News has partnered with the Times-Standard to provide free copies on the last Tuesday of the month since 2015.

Senior News also will be inserted into the Mad River Union for its 1,500 home subscribers, offering new content to those readers.

The free monthly also will continue to be available at stores and businesses from Trinidad to Willow Creek to Garberville on the last Tuesday of the month as usual, said Senior News editor Ted Pease.

“We are excited about this opportunity to reach more Humboldt households through our expanded partnership with the Times-Standard, and our new connection with the Mad River Union,” Pease said. “This is a robust little newspaper, and we’re happy to provide value-added for readers of other community-focused papers.”

Founded in 1981, Senior News has grown from a senior activities newsletter to a full-color, 24-page community newspaper that focuses not only on issues affecting those over 50 on the North Coast, “but everyone who knows someone over 50, or who wants to be one someday,” Pease said.

“Everyone gets a little older every day, but Senior News is not just about aging,” Pease said. “We look at topics like Humboldt’s great outdoors, health care, friendships and social life, humor, childhood, art and music — stories of interest to everybody.”

People 50 and older are the fastest growing demographic group in Humboldt County, as in California, representing more than 30 percent of the county population.

Senior News circulates 12,000 copies each month, and is available by subscription and online at humsenior.org.

Call (707) 443-9747 for subscriptions and information.















