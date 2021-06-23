See otters and otter art at the Marsh

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center is proud to be hosting an otter for the North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative.

Humboldt State University’s North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative is a community “treasure hunt” to find otter sculptures painted by local artists, and the project aims to celebrate life, water, otters, support local businesses and raise funds for student projects.

The otter on display at the Interpretive Center is known as “The Humbirder” and is the work of artist Shawn Gould. Community members are invited to visit the otter on weekends between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the center is open to the public.

The Interpretive Center would like to remind the community that river otters cross the roads frequently in areas surrounding the marsh and at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, so it is important for marsh visitors to drive slowly in order to keep otters, other wildlife and people safe.

Those who experience a river otter sighting at the marsh are encouraged to report it to the Humboldt State University River Otter Citizen Science Project. They are documenting river otter sightings from coastlines in Humboldt, Del Norte, and adjacent counties in Northern California and Southern Oregon. To report an otter sighting, email [email protected], call (707) 826-3439 or visit wildlife.humboldt.edu/people/jeff-black/research/otter.

The City of Arcata would like to thank Katy and Tom Allen for their sponsorship of Shawn Gould’s otter. “The Humbirder” will be on view at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G St. in Arcata, until September.

For more on the North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative, please visit otterart.humboldt.edu.















