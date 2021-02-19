Second Community Visioning Listening session set for Feb. 25

City of Arcata

ARCATA –​ The Community Development Department will host a follow up virtual Community Vision Listening Session on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Community members will have the opportunity to brainstorm with city staff on a variety of topics identified in the previous listening session, and can provide feedback on how the city can implement their ideas regarding Arcata’s growth and development, neighborhoods and urban form, community engagement and community health, increasing art throughout Arcata, and environmental stewardship and sustainability.

City staff will also provide an overview of the City’s Strategic Infill Redevelopment Program, which contains a variety of policy documents related to housing and city growth over a 20-year timeline.

Staff will also provide an update on how the community’s feedback provided at the December 2020 Community Vision Listening Session will be reflected in the Strategic Infill Redevelopment Program, and discuss future opportunities for public input.

The next Community Vision Listening Session on Thursday, Feb. 25 will take place via Zoom video communications, and a link to attend can be accessed at ​cityofarcata.org​.

A virtual Community Vision Listening Session for Spanish speaking residents will be held in March, and more information on this upcoming session will be provided as it becomes available.

For more information, please email ​[email protected]​ or call (707) 822-5955.















