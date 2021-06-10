Scouts BSA conserve Dow’s Prairie

Scouts BSA Troop 15 from Arcata and Troop 99 from McKinleyville had a conservation service project pulling invasive scotch broom at the Dow’s Prairie Educational Wetland on Saturday. This workday has held in conjunction with the McKinleyville Land Trust and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Coastal Program. The Scouts used weed wrenches to uproot scotch broom plants before they went to seed. Removing the scotch broom helps limit its spread and help the Land Trust’s goal of restoring native vegetation to this unique habitat area and outdoor classroom. The scouts removed approximately 500 blooming scotch broom plants and are planning additional service projects in the future to continue the effort at this site. Photos Courtesy Dan Gale

