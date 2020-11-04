School board race focused on in-person learning

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE/ARCATA – This year’s race for school board seats was unusual, with candidates for two different boards running as a slate.

Incumbents Nicholas Som and Manuel Fonseca ran for two seats on the McKinleyville Union School District (MUSD) Board of Trustees and joined with Cedric K. Aaron Jr. and Aristea Saulsbury, who ran for two seats on the Northern Humboldt Union High School District (NHUHSD Board of Trustees.

They are the apparent winners based on the election night final vote count.

They faced challengers Rachelle Hicks and Chelsey Rios for the MUSD board and Janelle Jones for the NHUHSD board.

Hicks, Rios and Jones ran on a platform based on quickly reopening schools to in-person learning. Their opponents advocated for a slower, more measured approach to reopening and also ran as a slate.

In the race for the NHUHSD seats, Aaron received 8,965 votes, or 44.33 percent, followed by Saulsbury, with 7,462 votes, or 36.90 percent. Jones trailed with 3,796 votes, or 18.77 percent.

The race for the MUSD seat was much closer.

Som received 2,509 votes, or 31.74 percent. Fonseca received 1,954 votes, or 24.72 percent. Challenger Hicks was close behind, with 1,919 votes, or 24.28 percent, followed by Rios, with 1,522 votes, or 19.26.

The difference between incumbent Fonseca and challenger Hicks was only 35 votes.

The MUSD oversees Morris, Dow’s Prairie and McKinleyville Middle schools.

The NHUHSD oversees Arcata, McKinleyville, Pacific Coast, Six Rivers Charter and Mad River high schools.















