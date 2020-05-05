Schedule your COVID-19 test at Redwood Acres

Humboldt County residents can now schedule a COVID-19 test at the new OptumServe Testing site at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds in Eureka.

The State of California and the COVID-19 Testing Task Force have joined forces with OptumServe and Humboldt County to expand testing services in underserved and undertested communities and for some of the state’s most vulnerable patients.

People who are not currently ill or are mildly ill can go online and schedule testing. Priority is given to those who are high risk because of their age (65 and older) or have chronic conditions, and for health care workers, first responders and other social service workers. Individuals who work in congregate care settings like nursing homes, jails and shelters are also a priority, as well as frontline workers in essential services such as utility workers, grocery store staff, food supply workers and other employees who work directly with the public.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said these groups are a priority, but everyone is welcome to schedule testing. “The more we test, the more we understand about how this virus is behaving in our county,” she said.

People in need of medical care because of suspected COVID-19 symptoms, should contact their health care provider or Public Health at 707-268-2182 to find out where they should get tested.

Similarly, people who work in high risk settings such as health care, congregate settings or first responders should contact their provider or Public Health for recommendations about testing even if symptoms are mild. It may be more appropriate to be tested through the Public Health Lab which typically has a faster turnaround time.

People who fit the testing criteria and are interested in getting a test can schedule an appointment online or by phone. Please note that phone registration will be used only for people without internet access.

If an individual has medical insurance, OptumServe will bill the patient’s medical insurance company. Uninsured individuals may also use the community test site, and their tests will be paid for by the state. Copays and deductibles do not apply to this visit. No fees will be collected on-site or billed to the individual being tested.

Redwood Acres Fairgrounds is located at 3750 Harris St. in Eureka. Please park in the lot across the street from the fairgrounds and enter through the main entrance. Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 to schedule an appointment.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

