Schatz brings originality to Powers Creek Brewery

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – It’s the last complete word in the dictionary: zymurgy. The science of fermentation, as in beermaking.

It’s the number one thing Head Brewer Dylan Schatz gets to do in his new job at Powers Creek Brewery.

Schatz spent 20 years working at Mad River Brewing, the last ten as head brewer.

When the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe recruited him to start their new project, Powers Creek Brewery, it was a creative opportunity for him.

“Starting from ground zero and having the creative freedom to brew the best original recipe beers while embracing traditional world styles, is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Schatz said.

And the creative effort is working. The new brews are selling out.

“We’re going through the Powers Creek as fast as I can make it,” Schatz said. “It’s a good problem to have,” he said, his eyes twinkling. (Note: for this interview both Schatz and I were both masked.)

Before working at Mad River, Schatz worked in construction on a two-person crew building houses.

“The contractor I worked for wanted to take time off and a friend who worked at Mad River told me about an opening,” Schatz explained.

“I started in packaging and I knew nothing about the industry. I caught on pretty quick and in a little over a year I got into the brew house and worked my way up the ladder.”

In typical Blue Lake fashion, everyone is still friends. “My old co-workers have come over to try the beer,” Schatz said. “If I’m competing with anybody, it is with myself, to do the best beer I can.”

The name for the new brewery is a local one. “Powers Creek runs right through the reservation,” Schatz said. “The tribe has done a lot of restoration over the years.”

Cynthia Gourley-Bagwell of the Blue Lake Museum looked up the history of the creek’s name for me in Where’s the Lake? Stories of Blue Lake and the Mad River Valley by Janice Clark Bertolini and Rebecca Collins, published by the Blue Lake Museum Society.

“David Powers homesteaded 160 acres in 1869, planting several acres of orchards and developing a granite quarry,” she said. “Just this morning we took down a portrait of Mrs. Powers to put up a new exhibit at the museum.” Gourley-Bagwell is always a great resource for all things Blue Lake.

The Powers Creek logo ( on growlers and T-shirts) is a handsome one, designed by Toni Ramos, creative services director for the tribe. Symbolic water flows through the letters in the word creek and plant forms grow upward above the name in a style reminiscent of 1930s Art Deco graphics.

Schatz is obviously enjoying the challenge. “Anything goes!” he said. He is using ingredients from all over the world and is trying new things, while “focusing on traditional styles in the Old World classic style.”

The new menu in the attractive (those roses!) outside dining area of the Blue Lake Casino lists different beer offerings daily. The other day these included Scottish-Style Export Ale, Irish-Style Dry Stout, Munich-Style Helles Lager, and Red Ale. Pale Ales, Double IPA, and India Pale Ale have also been on previous menus.

Powers Creek beer flights are also available and beer lovers can get a Powers Creek growler filled to take home.

Tables are socially distanced in the area dubbed Alice’s Outside; food served includes an array of appetizers and salads, entrees, and desserts. Folks jonesing for the Casino’s sushi offerings will soon be able to enjoy sushi with their libations. Outside seating is open 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Behind the scenes, we walked through a strangely quiet casino to tour Schatz’s state of the art brewing area. Here all is stainless steel surfaces and the latest in brewing technology. Schatz got to do all the equipment purchasing and design to his liking. He showed me around and explained his routine. He rotates each new variety in after finishing another which takes about three weeks. It’s clear that his creativity has room to shine. “Far as I know, this is the smallest brewery around,” he said.

Two containers of spent grain go to some “very happy pigs” that belong to another employee at the casino. The new varieties of beer go out to the dining area and are usually gone in the time it takes to brew up another new recipe. So visiting frequently would be the best way to try all the latest of Schatz’s inspirations.

Where does he keep the recipes?

“In here,” he said, pointing to his forehead.

Let the creativity flow!

Janine Volkmar loves swimming in the Mad River, She recently dined in the tent at the Mad River Brewery and loved the food from their new chef. She is looking forward to dining at Alice’s Outside as well. No beer was consumed in the writing of this piece.















