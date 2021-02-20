Saturday’s MRCH vax clinic proceeding as usual

Mad River Community Hospital

We have had questions about our Vaccine Clinic as the severe weather conditions have caused other clinics supply issues causing cancellation. We have a Vaccine Clinic this Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for MRCH patients needing their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well at appointments scheduled through Humboldt County Public Health for first doses.

Our clinic is not cancelled. We are able to supply all of our Pfizer patients. We were impacted on our Maderna shipment not receiving our second half of our doses.

We are asking all of our Moderna patients needing their second dose to still come to the clinic at Pacific Union’s Gymnasium so that we are able to reschedule those that are not able to get the second dose of Moderna tomorrow.

Jacqueline Martin

Quality Team Specialist | IT Point of Care Trainer

OPPE Coordinator















