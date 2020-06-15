Saturday’s 30th Oyster Festival is a free, virtual slurpfest

ARCATA – Arcata Main Street is excited to announce the 30th Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, live streaming free Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Though this is a different experience than the last 29 years, the goal is still the same: to stimulate the economy and showcase a unique local food experience – this time with all the tools you need to plan an Oyster Festival experience at home!

The 30th Oyster Festival will livestream on any device at ArcataMainStreet.com and on Facebook, thanks to Stream Guys.

This virtual event will bring different aspects of Arcata Bay’s food culture to life through history, chef tutorials, the classic Oyster Calling Contest, Best Oyster Contest and live entertainment. Broadcasting from The Jam, talent including TheLatin Peppers, ESCH, Rowdzilla, City Hippie, and James Calderon will keep you dancing!

Enjoy up-close interviews with local Aqua Farmers, History of Arcata Bay, a live kidsZone with Enchanting Parties with Shoshanna, a special tribute to this year’s graduates, and to end the festivities Arcata’s own Police Chief Brian Ahearn will address our Virtual festivalgoers.

Main Street is selling pre-packaged deals of oysters, beverages and sauces along with special edition festival shirts, sweatshirts, stainless steel mugs. There is even a special 30th anniversary custom Oyster Festival shucker knife!

Food, drink, and packages pick up will take place at Tri-Counties Bank 697 Eighth St., Arcata, on the specific date and time that you choose, June 17 through 19.

All COVID health and safety guidelines will be observed. There will be no sales the day of Virtual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, and no gathering on the Arcata Plaza. However, oyster festival swag and the spec shuckers are available to purchase at Humboldt Outfitters and at Hensel’s ACE Hardware.

Partners include Six Rivers Brewery, Mad River Brewing, Eel River Brewing Company, SeaQuake Brewing, Gyppo Ale Mill, Septentrio Winery, Humboldt Cider Company and Trinity River Vineyards. Local oyster farmers include Aqua Rodeo Farms, Coast Seafoods, Humboldt Bay Oyster Co, and North Bay Shellfish.

James Calderon is the seasoned MC. Best Oyster contest Judges are Meredith Klein, Jessica Silva, Bob Doran and Wendy Chan. Shoshanna is the behind-the-scenes master, Juli Eagle is the website marketing ninja, Ceva Courtemanche is the positivity-anything-is-possible coordinator. Tri-Counties Bank in Arcata and volunteers from Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise have stepped up to help with logistics.

Visit ArcataMainStreet.com for venues streaming the festivities on June 20 and offering specials that day, and the full schedule at ArcataMainstreet.com/schedule. A festival map/program created by Pen+Pine is online and all around Arcata.















