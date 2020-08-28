Sarah Schaefer will use her experience to give back

Sarah Schaefer Campaign

I am a born and raised Arcatan. I was a child playing tag in Redwood Park, a teenager walking from Arcata High to local businesses for lunch, and later an HSU student for my teaching credential for high school History. I won the Oyster Calling Contest on the Arcata Plaza at 7 years old; so clearly I have been making waves here for a long time. I have called this beautiful town my home for most of my 28 years and I am looking forward to giving back to the community that raised me.

I have always had a zeal for government and helping the community. For the last three years I have been in the Lost Coast Rotaract Club, sponsored by the local Rotary Club of Eureka. In this organization I have sat on the board and served as president, vice-president and public Relations chair. In these positions I have increased my community involvement through many local fundraisers and service projects. I have worked on countless projects in conjunction with local community service clubs and non-profit organizations to address homelessness and food insecurity within our community, work on projects to improve the environment, and continue efforts of beautification in our county. These events have given me a deeper sense of the needs of the people of Arcata and Humboldt County.

The City Council needs a new, fresh perspective. Issues such as housing for all, strengthening community and local business, addressing climate change, and preservation of trails are important to me. As a member of the Arcata City Council I want to address the needs of people and work together to create a safe and livable community for everyone. I am committed to creating an Arcata that values the voices of all citizens regardless of age, gender, education, race and socio-economic status. In these unique times, I want to help support local businesses thrive and bring a stronger sense of community that spans the diverse people of Arcata.

For more information on my campaign and general platform follow me on Facebook and Instagram, @sarah4arcatacity, or check out my website, sarah4arcatacity.com. I am looking forward to hearing from you and working to make an Arcata that works for everyone.
















